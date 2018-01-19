Thomasville mayor is catching up on back taxes

The mayor of Thomasville says he overlooked $22,000 in unpaid property taxes over the last three years.

Mayor Greg Hobbs told our partners at the Times-Enterprise "I guess I just overlooked it."

At the start of the year, Hobbs owed the county over $8,000 and the city over $13,600.

He made payments on both, but still owes the county about $3,500.

Hobbs says he plans to pay the rest in "The next few days."

He also claims other city officials are late paying taxes, but Hobbs declined to name anyone with outstanding bills.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.