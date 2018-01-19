Hamilton leads Valdosta-Lowndes authority

A new leader was chosen this week to lead the Valdosta-Lowndes County Conference Center and Tourism Authority.

The authority appointed Chris Hamilton as the new president and CEO.

They hope he will drive success and increase tourism in Valdosta and Lowndes County.

Hamilton's main responsibilities also include facilitating economic-development initiatives.

Our partners with the Valdosta Daily Times tell us Hamilton's resume includes work oversees 215 properties, including two resorts.

Hamilton is scheduled to start February 19th.

