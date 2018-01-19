Friday night hoops: High school basketball highlights/scores

There are only a few more weekends of high school hoops left in the regular season; here are Friday night's results from area teams in South Georgia:

Boys

FINAL: Tift County 58, Lowndes 46

FINAL: Coffee 76, Valdosta 61

FINAL: Lee County 75, Northside, WR 60

FINAL: Colquitt County 39, Camden County 24

FINAL: Northside, Col 69, Cairo 37

FINAL: Westover 85, Hardaway 50

FINAL: Worth County 71, Dougherty 51

FINAL: Cook 61, Crisp County 55

FINAL: Thomasville 74, Fitzgerald 48

FINAL: Calhoun County 74, Baker County 9

FINAL: Randolph-Clay 77, Chattahoochee County 55

FINAL: ELCA 56, Berrien 36

FINAL: Westwood 76, SGA 63

Girls

FINAL: Lowndes 59, Tift County 47

FINAL: Coffee 38, Valdosta 36

FINAL: Northside, WR 64, Lee County 45

FINAL: Colquitt County 39, Camden County 24

FINAL: Harris County 59, Bainbridge 52

FINAL: Warner Robins 64, Thomas Co. Central 16

FINAL: Cairo 66, Northside, Col 33

FINAL: Worth County 50, Dougherty 46

FINAL: Fitzgerald 64, Thomasville 62

FINAL: Mitchell County 52, Brooks County 45

FINAL: Pelham 63, Terrell County 43

FINAL: Westwood 103, SGA 9

