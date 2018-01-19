Friday night hoops: High school basketball highlights/scores

There are only a few more weekends of high school hoops left in the regular season; here are Friday night's results from area teams in South Georgia:
Boys
FINAL: Tift County 58, Lowndes 46
FINAL: Coffee 76, Valdosta 61
FINAL: Lee County 75, Northside, WR 60
FINAL: Colquitt County 39, Camden County 24
FINAL: Northside, Col 69, Cairo 37
FINAL: Westover 85, Hardaway 50
FINAL: Worth County 71, Dougherty 51
FINAL: Cook 61, Crisp County 55
FINAL: Thomasville 74, Fitzgerald 48
FINAL: Calhoun County 74, Baker County 9
FINAL: Randolph-Clay 77, Chattahoochee County 55
FINAL: ELCA 56, Berrien 36
FINAL: Westwood 76, SGA 63
Girls
FINAL: Lowndes 59, Tift County 47
FINAL: Coffee 38, Valdosta 36
FINAL: Northside, WR 64, Lee County 45
FINAL: Colquitt County 39, Camden County 24
FINAL: Harris County 59, Bainbridge 52
FINAL: Warner Robins 64, Thomas Co. Central 16
FINAL: Cairo 66, Northside, Col 33
FINAL: Worth County 50, Dougherty 46
FINAL: Fitzgerald 64, Thomasville 62
FINAL: Mitchell County 52, Brooks County 45
FINAL: Pelham 63, Terrell County 43
FINAL: Westwood 103, SGA 9
