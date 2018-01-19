Thronateeska event will cater to kids, adults with developmental disabilities

Beckhom Behavioral Consulting will partner with Thronateeska Heritage Center for Sensational Science Saturday on January 20. (Source: WALB)

Saturday, an Albany health service group will kick off a new push to gain inclusion for kids and adults with developmental disabilities.

Beckhom Behavioral Consulting will partner with Thronateeska Heritage Center for Sensational Science Saturday on January 20.

Katrina Beckhom, a behavioral analyst, said this will serve as an opportunity for families of kids and adults with developmental disabilities to take part in something they might normally shy away from.

Beckhom said the group plans to do events like this once a month to promote acceptance of those with special needs.

"We're hoping that all of the businesses around town start to think about, how can we make sure that our families with special needs are also able to come here comfortably and engage like any other family would in the community," Beckhom explained.

Kids with developmental disabilities can go to Sensational Science Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Thronateeska Heritage Center Saturday, January 20.

If you register before Friday night here, it costs $8 per child. It costs $10 per child at the door.

