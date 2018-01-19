Sheriff's office launches new website to streamline info for citizens

The Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office relaunched its website at the end of 2017. (Source: WALB)

A South Georgia sheriff's office now has a new website to help streamline the flow of information to its citizens.

Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock hired Haley Little as public information officer in 2017.

Little said she has worked over the past several months to completely remodel the website, that launched a little over a month ago.

Little said the sheriff's office wanted to make it easier for people to find info they need.

"If there's information that we can get to the citizens instantaneously, it's imperative to us to use all of those routes," Little explained. "We use media and social media, and the website is just another tool that we can use to get that information to them."

The website includes a look at different departments, how to pay citations and fines and tools to get in contact with local inmates.

