Scholarship Program pays for students’ tuition

It’s not too early to start thinking about where your child is going to be in school for the next school year.

Albany’s Deerfield-Windsor School offers an Honor Scholarship program for two students.

Each year, the school selects one rising 6th grade, and one rising 9th or 10th grade student not currently enrolled, to receive free tuition for the duration of middle or high school.

Staff at Deerfield-Windsor are currently looking for more applications.

"Receiving the scholarship is an honor, because I know a lot of other people want to get it too. But it’s just an honor to be able to work for it and get it," explained Josh Lumogdang, a ninth grade student and scholarship recipient.

The deadline to apply is January 31st.

"What our intention is at this point in time, is to be engaged with all the wonderful initiatives going on within our city and region," explained Geoffrey Sudderth, Head of the School, "And we're really looking for folks who want to be critical thinkers."

If students are selected they will report to the school's media center on February 3rd.

To apply for the scholarship you can click here.

