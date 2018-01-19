Family moves on after home crushed

Allen has since moved into a new home. (Source: WALB)

This is an aerial view of their home after January 22nd. (Source: Debbie Allen)

Debbie Allen and her husband said they are now enjoying their new home. (Source: WALB)

One year after their three-story home was crushed, an Albany family is finding the silver lining.

It was a long twelve months for Debbie Allen and her husband since making it out of their home on Regina Drive.

Their second floor collapsed and debris was scattered all over their yard.

They said it was thanks to good friends that they were able to get their yard cleaned up and move on with their lives.

Still, Allen remembers looking at her home the morning after the storm.

"That was when it was sort of devastating. It was like spindles left on the top floor," explained Allen as she recalled what she saw. "The garage was gone, the car was covered in trees and I think I remember I cried a little that morning, but we were so fortunate."

Allen said it's been incredible to see all of the people that wanted to help them.

They've since moved into another home in Albany.

It will never be quite the same as their first home, but they said they are finding a way to make it their own.

Although the holidays were different, Allen said she was able to enjoy them in her new home.

