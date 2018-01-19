American Red Cross experiences busy 2017

Andy Brubaker is the Director of the Southwest Georgia American Red Cross. (Source: WALB)

It was an exceptionally busy year for the American Red Cross on a national level, with Hurricanes Harvey and Irma hitting the county more recently.

But it was the January storms that hit us, that cost the organization millions of dollars.

The Director of the Southwest Georgia American Red Cross Andy Brubaker said the organization spent a total of $1.2 million in emergency relief this year in South Georgia.

As a whole, the South Georgia Red Cross raised a total of $974,000.

The Red Cross is designed to help with immediate disaster relief.

Between the two storms, the Red Cross gave away 30,400 meals and 30,200 bulk items. Shelters opened across the area, serving roughly 1,500 people.

More than 700 volunteers came to Southwest Georgia. Half were from the area, but Brubaker said many were from out of town.

"For us it was really good to see how the community came together initially and we've been able to take some of those efforts and expand upon them. We were able to pick up new volunteers," explained Brubaker.

Brubaker said after the storms, more people became aware of the red cross and their efforts.

He said he has seen an increase in the number of volunteers.

