Phoebe awarded grant to boost awareness for colorectal cancer

A grant will help doctors with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital boost awareness for colorectal cancer here in South Georgia.

The American Cancer Society presented a $5,000 check to Phoebe oncology physicians.

Right now, two physicians in the department are involved in a colorectal cancer roundtable, working to get 80 percent of patients screened.

"With colorectal cancer, when you do the screening you can actually take polyps out before they turn into cancer and prevent that cancer from ever occurring so there's a great opportunity," said Phoebe Oncology Service Line Administrative Director Clif Buell.

Colorectal cancer often affects residents with high-fat diets which they said is a big problem here in the region.

Staff explained those screenings help doctors catch cancer early so it's prevented.

"I know when people think of colorectal cancer they think it only has to be a colonoscopy but there's definitely other options out there so talk to your doctor about the best screening options for you," said Senior Hospital Manager Jessica Davis.

The grant award was the latest push behind the American Cancer Society's 80 percent 2018 campaign.

The funds will go to a pilot program where doctors hand out information pamphlets to employees encouraging them to get screenings.

Phoebe staff members recommend anyone over 50 with a family history of colorectal cancer to get a screening.

