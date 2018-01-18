New solar panels could keep utility rates low in Lee County

The County's Utility Authority members are looking to conserve energy at the wastewater treatment plant through the solar project. (Source: WALB)

Construction crews will soon start installing solar panels at Lee County's wastewater treatment plant.

The county's Utility Authority members are looking to conserve energy at the wastewater treatment plant through the solar project.

Last year, members found the plant, which runs 24 hours a day, has an average utility bill of $8,000 per month.

The board plans to use solar panels to keep costs down, which could also mean keeping utility rates low.

"The residents probably won't see any change in their bill but what it's going to do is it's going to help reduce costs of providing power to that wastewater treatment plant. Then what it would do, it would reduce probably the need in the next authority's fiscal year to raise any rates," said General Manager Chris Boswell.

Utility Authority members said crews will start breaking ground on the solar panels next week.

They hope to have them fully installed by May.

