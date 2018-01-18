Dougherty Co. commissioner spruces up E. Albany gateway

New crepe myrtle trees mark the Albany/Dawson exit on U.S. 82 West.

One Dougherty County leader is making good on a promise to makeover the gateway in East Albany. (Source: WALB)

One Dougherty County leader is making good on a promise to makeover the gateway in East Albany.

New trees mark the Albany/Dawson exit on U.S. 82 West.

In full bloom, they'll turn into crepe myrtle trees that will hopefully boost the tourism industry.

Dougherty County Public Works crews planted 87 trees this month.

It's part of a beautification project to spruce up the landscape near the Albany gateway sign.

County Commissioner Anthony Jones said over the years the area has become an eyesore and needed a little tender, love, and care.

"We don't anything out here other than saying 82 and 520. And most of those folks hit that 520 and the next stop they make will be in Columbus, Georgia. We want them to come down and take a look at Albany. We have a lot to offer downtown," explained Jones.

The special-purpose local-option sales tax funds the project.

County Commissioner Jones explained Public Works will hire someone to take care of the new plants and cleanup up the litter that drivers throw out.

Commissioner Jones' next plans are to get signs that showcase attractions like the Civil Rights Museum and the new Pretoria Fields Microbrewery.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.