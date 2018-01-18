New bar and grill coming to Albany

The anniversary of the January 22 tornado in Dougherty County is just days away, and one business owner will open up a new bar near Radium Springs, an area that took a major hit in that storm.

Eric Green, the former SportZone Nightclub owner, gave WALB a tour of his new restaurant called "Alumni Bar & Grill."

Last year, Green was one of many who handed out food to volunteers and first responders helping with storm recovery.

Serving up beers and wings, staff members tell us it's a great place to come after work.

"This area was one of the hardest hit areas by the tornados, the anniversary is coming up actually Monday. And our owner here was one of the ones handing out food during that time and he wanted to bring something back to this community," said Abby Pouliot, the restaurant's manager.

Green is also turning the SportZone Nightclub on Slappey Boulevard into a hot dog stand called Dawg House.

He hopes to serve hot dogs by the end of the month.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.