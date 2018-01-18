WALB gears up for Winter Olympics at Business After Hours event

It was for the January Business After Hours event. (Source: WALB)

WALB hosted an Olympic-themed party for members of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce. (Source: WALB)

On Thursday night WALB kicked off the countdown to the Winter Olympics.

The station hosted an Olympic-themed party for members of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce.

It was for the January Business After Hours event.

Familiar faces like Jim Wallace got to help give away door prizes, which included a raffle for a 32-inch television and $100.

"WALB hosts every two years to kick off the Olympics. It's going to be in South Korea this year, so great time to come and mingle with our fellow business owners," said Office Manager of Steve Petrine State Farm Agency Michele Bates.

The Winter Olympics will air on WALB NBC beginning Thursday, February 8.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.