Valdosta Police Department sets goals to focus on the youth

One South Georgia police department has set some new goals for its youth in 2018.

Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress said he will continue focusing on ways to keep youth out of trouble in 2018.

In 2017, Childress attempted to have an amendment passed for the teen curfew.

It did not pass, but Childress said he is not giving up.

One of his goals is a work program for not only youth but also adults who need rehabilitation.

"There's a lot of people, a lot of good people in prison and in jail who are convicted felons, they made one mistake. One mistake should not define you," said Childress.

Childress said that reduction of juvenile delinquency in a positive manner is at the top of his list this year.

Teen crime will also be a topic of discussion at next week's community forum.

