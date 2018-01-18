Valdosta Police Department holds first community forum of 2018

Valdosta police are focusing on transparency and cutting down crime as they embrace the new year.

Police Chief Brian Childress said they want the community's help to reach those goals.

He stated although the city saw a decent amount of crime last year, some crimes like burglaries are on the decline.

The department plans to hold a community forum on Thursday to get input from residents on how they can keep that momentum going.

"We're going to discuss Valdosta policing use of force for last year, we're going to talk about those high liability items, those hot topics, citizen complaints. It's an opportunity for the community to come in and meet with me and my staff directly," explained Childress.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 25, at the Trinity Presbyterian Church at 3501 Bemiss Road.

Everyone is encouraged to attend and take part in the discussion.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.