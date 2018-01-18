Hometown Heroes Banquet set for Thursday

Teresa Knight is one of the event planners. (Source: WALB)

We are just a week away from honoring some of Albany and Dougherty County's finest leaders and roasting a newly retired hero himself.

The annual Hometown Hero's Banquet will be next Thursday at the Nelson-Tift Building in downtown Albany.

It's a dinner and silent auction that raises money for first responders.

This year, several first responders and area leaders will be honored.

Six people will also roast former EMA Director Ron Rowe.

Event planner Teresa Knight said it's a chance for people to come out and thank the men and women who give so much to this community every day.

"Given the storms we had, they were out in that, they had to leave their families, while we were all trying to gather ours. So that's what they do for us every day and this gives us the opportunity to help them," said Knight.

The event will start at 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 25.

Tickets are still available for purchase at $25 per person, and $200 per table.

To buy tickets, call (229) 881-7205.

