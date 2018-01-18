ATC announces the student of the year

Four students made it to this week's round of the competition. (Source: WALB)

Matthews is the Albany Technical College Student of the Year. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Technical College student of the year has officially been named.

Julianna Matthews won the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership, or GOAL student of the year Thursday afternoon.

She's one of four students who made it to the final round of the competition at the school.

She and the other students have gone through a round of interviews to become the winner.

Most recently, the students gave a speech to members of the Albany Chamber of Commerce about why they should get the honor.

They also spoke to the Albany Rotary Club on Thursday, where Matthews was announced the winner.

"Technical education has literally changed my life. It has uncovered my life's purpose, unlocked doors for my future, developed me as a leader and it has reignited my spark," said Matthews during her speech.

Now Matthews will move onto the state round of the competition where she will compete against other technical college winners.

Albany Technical College President Dr. Anthony Parker said he is proud of the students.

He said events like the one on Thursday help show the community what the students are capable of doing.

