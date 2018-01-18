Pretoria Fields aims to distribute cans by spring

A new beer will be introduced roughly every month (Source: WALB)

There may soon be another way to drink beer from Albany's newest brewery from the comfort of your own home.

Pretoria Fields brewers said they expect to have cans out for public distribution by March or April.

The brewery's beer is already being sold to restaurants and bars in Southwest Georgia.

Operator Tripp Morgan said the Tap House has sold its first batch of beers and is working on a second.

Morgan said Pretoria Fields plans to release a new beer roughly every month.

"That just makes the experience here better," Morgan said. "More people outside see it and they want to come and experience what's going on at the brewery. It does good things for downtown."

Morgan said the company has spent the past week making a big push to bring its beer farther out of Albany.

He also said you might start seeing more of the products in areas like Valdosta, Thomasville and the surrounding communities.

