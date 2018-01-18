Crowdfunding campaign aims to help Terrell Co. foster children

All funds raised will benefit the cause (Source: WALB)

An Albany woman is hoping to help foster children in Terrell County by providing them with things people often take for granted.

Kaley Hart has launched a crowdfunding campaign on TogetherWeRise.org.

She hopes to raise $1,000 to provide 39 kids 'sweet cases'.

The care packages will consist of hygiene items, blankets and toys.

She said all money raised will be put toward the cause.

Hart said she felt compelled to help foster children in the Terrell County foster system because she heard they often get overlooked.

"Kids move several times throughout their lives while in foster care," Hart said. "Sometimes their items get left behind. So, these will be something hopefully comforting for them."

Hart has organized similar campaigns over the past several years.

You can visit her crowdfunding campaign page to donate or stop by Bush Animal Clinic and ask how to get involved.

