Ribbon cutting held for Moultrie Firehouse Subs

On Thursday, Moultrie-Colquitt County chamber members held a ribbon cutting for the new Firehouse Subs.

The location has a drive-through window, something that many Firehouse Subs do not have.

The restaurant opened earlier this month and staff said the sales have already been great.

Chamber members said this is an example of the growth they hope to see continue in the new year.

"It's was great, we had a great turnout. They've been open up for just under a month now and business has been really great they tell us, so we're super excited. That's just part of the growth here in Moultrie and in Colquitt County, and we are looking for that growth to continue," said Chamber President Tommie Beth Willis.

The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday, from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

