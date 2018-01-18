Cairo Police Department hosts 'Badges for Life' blood drive

First responders and community members in Cairo are raising awareness for the vital need for blood donations in South Georgia communities.

On Thursday, the Cairo Police Department kicked off its bi-annual Badges for Life Blood Drive.

It will run through January, which is National Blood Donor Month.

Two buses were parked at the police department and were full with donors all day long.

Billy Godwin, a local resident who received 26 blood transfusions following a motorcycle accident, spoke at a press conference to kick off the event.

"I'm here 5 years after this wreck, still having a lot of complications walking, but I still have my family, my kids, my wife. I still can do a lot of things that I wouldn't have been able to have done," said Godwin.

Also, in recognition of the vital role that local blood donors have on the medical teams at Grady General Hospital, the Cairo/Grady County Chamber of Commerce has named OneBlood its 'Business of the Month'.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.