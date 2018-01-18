CrimeSTOPPERS searching for tipster

Albany CrimeSTOPPERS need your help to find a tipster.

Police said a man called CrimeSTOPPERS between 11 and 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

They said that caller is owed a substantial reward for a high profile case, but he was given the wrong information about the reward.

Law enforcement wants that caller to contact CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS as soon as possible.

