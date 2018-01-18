Man wanted in Thomasville for kidnapping, rape

Officials in Thomasville are searching for a man accused of kidnapping and rape.

Police said Marvin Nimox, 20, attacked a woman in her home last Friday night and refused to let her and her young son leave.

She called police after the two escaped her home the next day.

Nimox is facing multiple charges including rape, kidnapping and armed robbery, and he could be armed.

If you have any information about Nimox, you're urged to call the police.

