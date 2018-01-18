Probationer caught with shotgun in Coffee Co. traffic stop

A man on probation is now behind bars after attempting to run from law enforcement during a traffic stop.

According to the Coffee County Sheriff's Office, the Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit stopped Mitchell Shahee Jump, 41, at U.S. Highway 221 North and Cross Road on January 10 for not stopping at a stop sign.

Jump tried to run but was caught by the agents when he fell into a ditch and scraped his forehead.

When the agents searched Jump's vehicle, they found a 12-gauge shotgun and Jump admitted to knowing the gun was in his possession.

Jump was taken to the Coffee County Jail and has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a probationer.

