Wanted woman booked for drugs, after running stop sign

A traffic stop in the Green Acres community of Coffee County on Tuesday led to the arrest of a woman who is a suspected Meth dealer, and a fugitive.

Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit agents stopped Angie McCoy of Douglas, in the area of Waldron and Ramblewood Roads for running a stop sign.

McCoy, 33, initially denied her true identity to officers and gave a false date of birth. Officers saw that McCoy was wanted on an active probation warrant, though she denied being on probation.

As part of the conditions of her probation, she is subject to a search by law enforcement at any time.

Officers took McCoy to her residence off Trotter Road, though she denied living there, but officers found a key to the residence on the floorboard of the patrol car she was sitting in.

They searched the house and found various drug-related paraphernalia, and about half an ounce of methamphetamine.

McCoy is in the Coffee County Jail and has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, giving false information to law enforcement, and violating probation.

