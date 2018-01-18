Former Andrew College president dies in Egypt

Andrew College announced Thursday that former President Kirk Treible died on January 17, while on a travel vacation in Egypt, at 76.

Treible served as Andrew College’s nineteenth president from 1988-2002, and as interim president in 2014-15.

"The college community has lost ties to a valuable and respected advocate for all of southwest Georgia. Kirk has served as my friend and mentor during my presidency, and I will miss him dearly," said Current President Linda R. Buchanan.

During Treible’s presidency, the College experienced strong academic, enrollment and financial growth, which resulted in substantial physical plant and programmatic expansion, and reinvigorated ties with The United Methodist Church.

Treible’s leadership saw the development of three major campus facilities—Fort Hall, Hord Field and Jones Chapel—as well as a partial remodel of the Ethel McDonald Castellow Building (Old Main), which was constructed in 1892 and housed the entire campus until the mid-twentieth century, Buchanan said.

His guidance also prepared Andrew for the new millennium with the installation of a campus-wide fiber-optic communication system.

Treible is survived by his son, Todd and granddaughter Chloe of Germantown, TN; brother Bryan of Pierceton, IN; and former wife, Carol Treible of Macon, GA.

A service will be held later in the spring. The family requests that memorial donations in memory of Kirk be made to Andrew College.

