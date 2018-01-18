Lee County students learn to predict weather with STEM project

Student, Ella Hansley, is more intrigued with the weather because of this project.

Student,Charlie Lawson, says he is excited to present his knowledge of the weather on the green screen.

The 6th grade science classes uses laptops to work on their weather projects.

Sixth-grade students at Lee County Middle School West enjoyed Wednesday's snow day, but got back to work on a forecasting project Thursday.

The students are working on a STEM-learning based project where they first are taught about, then try to predict the weather.

After learning about pressure systems, air masses and cold fronts, the students made a forecast for six cities across the United States.

"My favorite part was that we got to graph the weather and figure out if it was going to be sunny or rainy, and if severe weather could happen," said student Charlie Lawson.

The students say that learning about what causes different weather conditions has sparked an interest in learning more.

"It is more interesting because we actually know what it means and what we are doing," said student Ella Hansley.

The next step for this sixth-grade science class is teaming up with the technology connection class to present their forecasts on a green screen.

