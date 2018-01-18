Weekend R/C races at Chehaw to "Back the Blue"

Morgan Burnette says Chehaw is excited for the races this weekend but more excited about the cause the money will go to. (Source: WALB)

R/C cars like this one will be on the track Saturday and Sunday. (Source: WALB)

The R/C track at Chehaw is prepped and ready for a busy weekend of competition. (Source: WALB)

All was quiet at Chehaw's R/C Raceway Thursday, but that won't be the case this weekend.

The second annual Hero's Memorial Race will attract R/C drivers from across the region.

The entrance fee for the racers will be donated through the "Back the Blue" movement toward buying equipment for South Georgia first responders in memory of Officer Nick Smarr and Jody Smith.

Last year, the event raised nearly $4,500 split between the officer's two families.

"It's great for anybody to come out and watch. You don't have to know what's going on. They're a great group of guys who will take you in and show you what is going on," said Morgan Burnette, director of community engagement.

Races start at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

To watch the races you only have to pay the park entrance fee which is $3 for adults and $2 for children.

