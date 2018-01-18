2 pounds of pot: Cairo traffic stop leads to drug bust

Trayvin Wilson was pulled over Thursday at the intersection of 6th Avenue and 2nd Street for an expired tag. (Source: Cairo PD)

The Cairo Police Department arrested a man after a drug bust during a traffic stop.

Trayvin Wilson was pulled over Thursday at the intersection of 6th Avenue and 2nd Street for an expired tag.

According to police, when officers approached the car, they smelled marijuana.

The officers asked Wilson to step out of the car, but he took off running.

He was caught several blocks away from the scene.

More than two pounds of marijuana, 50 small bags, 30 Ecstasy pills, a scale, and extra baggies were found.

Wilson is facing several charges, including felony charges for drug possession.

