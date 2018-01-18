DCSS students not severely impacted by flu yet, according to spokesperson

Sumner said the school system isn't in its peak flu season yet. (Source: WALB)

We're dealing with one of the worst flu outbreaks in recent years, but fortunately, the Dougherty County School System said their students haven't been severely impacted.

DCSS Spokesperson JD Sumner said, so far, they haven't seen a lot of flu cases among students.

The school system is in constant contact with the health department with all illnesses because they tend to impact schools quicker.

Sumner credited the school system's preventative protocols in place like hand washing and telling students to keep their hands out of their eyes, nose, and mouth.

He also said the low number of flu cases could be because sick students are staying at home.

"We know it's difficult, they have to go to work too, they have obligations as well," said Sumner. "But the reality is, a sick child at home cannot get another child sick when they're at school. So at the first signs of any kind of illness, if parents will please consult a physician."

Sumner said they haven't hit their typical peak flu season yet, so he's asking parents to be mindful as the flu season continues.

