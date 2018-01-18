Albany Lion's Club distributes meal tickets to January storm victims

The Albany Lion's Club partnered with BJ's Country Buffet to distribute meal tickets to storm victims (Source: WALB)

The Albany Lion's Club and BJ's Country Buffet are partnering up to help storm victims still struggling, one year after the January storms.

The Lion's Club donated $5,000 worth of meal tickets to the Dawson Road restaurant Thursday.

There are 1,000 tickets that will be distributed to Dougherty County School System families in need.

Since last year's storms, the Albany Lion's Club has donated uniforms, furniture, and soccer balls to storm victims.

"When I saw all that the tornadoes had done and the loss of life, it just really bothered me, and I wanted to do something to help the community," said Conni Houseman, President of Albany Lion's Club.

"The school system is so grateful because it takes a village to raise these children, and now they're going to be allowed to go to BJ's, get a good hot meal, and it won't be stress on the family, trying to take them out," said Social Worker Marion Stevens.

Stevens said there are still 400 to 500 students still struggling after the storms.

Houseman said the Albany Lion's Club has $5,000 left to use for another effort to help storm victims.

