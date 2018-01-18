Man arrested after 2014 murder of Americus child

Davontae Terrell Watts was arrested Wednesday for the murder of Assata Snipes. (Source: Americus PD)

Officials have announced an arrest in a three-year-old murder case.

Davontae Terrell Watts was arrested Wednesday for the murder of Assata Snipes.

Assata was four years old when she died in December of 2014 after someone shot into her family's home.

Watts is also charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

The Americus Police Department made the announcement in a conference Thursday morning.

“Hopefully, this arrest gives closure to Assatas family.” - Mark Scott, Americus Police Chief — Whitney Shelton (@whitneyWALB) January 18, 2018

Police said Watts was identified by a combination of forensic evidence and numerous tips from people in the community.

At the time of his arrest, Watts was also being sought on outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault from the September 2016 robbery of a pawn shop.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact police.

