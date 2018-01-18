Man arrested after 2014 murder of Americus child

A traffic stop in the Green Acres community of Coffee County on Tuesday led to the arrest of 33-year-old Angie McCoy of Douglas, who initially denied her true identity to officers.More >>
Andrew College announced Thursday that former President Kirk Treible died on January 17, while on a travel vacation in Egypt, at 76. Treible served as Andrew College’s nineteenth president from 1988-2002, and as interim president in 2014-15.More >>
Public Assistance provides grants to state, tribal, territorial, and local governments, and certain types of private non-profit (PNP) organizations.More >>
Trayvin Wilson was pulled over Thursday at the intersection of 6th Avenue and 2nd Street for an expired tag.More >>
We're dealing with one of the worst flu outbreaks in recent years, but fortunately, the Dougherty County School System said their students haven't been severely impacted.More >>
