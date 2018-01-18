Most Wanted: Donta Wilson - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Most Wanted: Donta Wilson

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) -

Moultrie Police are looking for a suspect in a recent armed robbery.

Investigators released a surveillance picture of 22-year-old Donta Wilson. 

He's accused of a hold up at the Best Little Store on West Central Avenue in early January.

If you know where is contact MPD at 229-890-5500.

