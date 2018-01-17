GDOT warns of icy roads overnight

Workers at the Georgia Department of Transportation are monitoring Southwest Georgia roadways that may become dangerous overnight.

A spokesperson for GDOT's Southwest region tells us state routes are now all passable, but icy roads were reported in Irwin, Randolph and Quitman County.

They said they are targeting bridges and overpasses first because those structures tend to freeze before others.

Spokesperson Nita Birmingham said drivers should slow down, leave space between themselves and others, and stay in their cars if they get in an accident.

"Stay in your vehicle. You know, call for help from your vehicle," Birmingham said. "We don't encourage people to get up and stand outside their cars because any property damage that you might get out to look at is not nearly as important as your life."

District 4 officials said they've used 134 tons of a rock-salt mixture to treat roads.

Birmingham said the Southwest region also sent approximately 25 employees and 10 plow trucks to help clear snow in Atlanta.

