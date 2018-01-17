Albany church welcomes homeless to warm up

Serving the homeless is something leaders pride themselves on (Source: WALB)

An Albany Church is giving those without a warm place to stay some much-needed shelter Wednesday as temperatures become dangerously cold.

Feeling the frigid air before the sun even set, Rhema Word Cathedral members decided to allow people in earlier than originally planned.

Doors opened around 9 p.m. Those at the church continued to take folks in until midnight.

The church is located at 610 W. Oglethorpe Boulevard in Albany.

Members also feed dinner to the homeless on Wednesdays. So, they hope they'll stick around to stay out of the cold.

"With them actually being here physically, we're able to actually disseminate that information to them personally," Deacon Darius Porcha said.

The church will also be serving breakfast to those who stay with them.

