Georgia Power: Logistics a big concern for thousands of linemen

Getting the thousands of lineman in and out of South Georgia was a big concern for Georgia Power.

Area Manager Jay Smith called the January 22 tornado a catastrophic event.

For months, crews were busy working in heavy hit areas like Radium Springs and the Marine Corps Logistics Base.

There were thousands of downed power lines, not just impacting homes and businesses, but even the roads like Highway 19 South.

Finding a place for more than 1,100 crews was a logistical nightmare.

"The number of people that we had here working Georgia Power crews, contractors and all that, the logistics that it took to support them were mind-boggling," explained? Smith.

But once the logistics were figured out staff quickly divided the crews into small groups so they could quickly restore power.

Residents lined the streets to thank them for their service.

