E. Albany church destroyed in Jan 22 tornado only misses 1 service

One East Albany church has only missed one service even though they do not have a church home for its members.

After nearly 27 years, the tornado destroyed Albany Baptist Church that was once located at 3500 Sylvester Road.

Both buildings including the auditorium were decimated and church items like the baptismal tub were missing.

The church missed one service which was the night of the tornado.

But luckily for them, Pine Bluff Baptist Church Pastor Keith Smith offered a building for them to continue their services.

"Adversity comes in life. You can lay down and stay there or you can get back up. We will rise up and build again. These things are designed to make us stronger and draw us closer to the Lord. And I can truly say it's done just that," Member, Paul Pritchard explained.

Members of Albany Baptist Church said the crews will be breaking ground to rebuild it in the summer months.

