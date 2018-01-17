Snow moves through Tifton, officials prep roadways against ice

Tifton city workers are tackling streets and sidewalks to try and prevent black ice. (Source: WALB)

The snow is gone but folks are not out of the woods yet.

Tifton city workers are tackling streets and sidewalks to try and prevent black ice.

Tifton city employee Thilson Jackson said workers will be tending to bridges and streets first.

He said bridges seem to be the most dangerous after sleet or snowfall as the water, at freezing temperatures, of course, creates black ice.

After completing the streets and bridges, they will shift their focus to sidewalks.

Jackson said people should try to stay off the roads as much as possible.

“If you don't have to be out, stay at home, but if you are going to be out, go out early if you have to be somewhere, giving yourself enough time to get there. Basically, just be careful,” said Jackson.

Jackson said everyone should be extra cautious when driving on dark roads late at night or early in the morning.

The Tifton city manager said they will be monitoring road conditions through the night and the early morning.

