Not everyone is warming up to the winter weather in South GA

As snow hit South Georgia for a second time this month, not everyone was pleased with its return.

One Tifton business owner said he has lived in the area for 60 years and would be okay if he never saw it again.

Mark Mclean who is the owner of The Medicine Man's Corner in downtown Tifton said he is not a fan of the snow.

He said he has never witnessed two heavy snowstorms happen within weeks of each other and he is not alone.

Mclean said that he knows one thing for sure, that he would much rather see the sun in the sky and not snow.

With the flu season in full swing this time of year and the cold weather, Mclean said the snow has kept his pharmacy busy.

“Very seldom, honestly, it's not something we get to see that often, I'm sure the kids and a lot of folks will enjoy the snow, but I'm just not a fan of it myself,” explained Mclean.

As temperatures remain in the freezing range, people with the city of Tifton want to remind community members to be safe on the roads as black ice could be a danger as the melted snow freezes over.



