Officials believe candle wax led to early morning Americus house fire

There was an overnight fire in Americus that investigators believe started because of melted candle wax. (Source: Raycom Media)

There was an overnight fire in Americus that investigators believe started because of melted candle wax.

First responders were called out to the 500 block of Jackson Avenue around 3:30 Wednesday morning.

They said firefighters saw flames and smoke from the window.

When crews got inside the home, firefighters found exposed, melted candle wax dripping on a wood burning stove pipe.

They said that's what they believe caused the fire.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.