Albany church minister hailed as hero for saving lives from January 22 tornado

The pastor of an Albany church is being hailed a hero for his actions before the January 22 storms.

Possibly saving many lives, he moved dozens of families to safety, out of mobile homes that were destroyed by the tornado.

Haroldo Vicente is the pastor of the El Faro United Methodist Church in East Albany.

Many of the members of his church are Hispanic and lived in mobile homes on Holly Drive.

Knowing the families were not understanding the danger because of language, Vicent moved nearly 100 people to his church where they rode out the storm safely.

"Then I went and get my families out of the mobile homes," said Vicente. "And come and bring a load of people with my church van and bring them here to our church and then go back and get another load."

"No doubt," said First United Methodist Church of Albany Minister Thad Haygood. "He is definitely a hero. So many people's lives that he saved just getting them to come here for shelter."

Many of the families sheltered at First United Methodist in Albany before they found new homes. Vicent said his church continues to grow since the storms hit Albany.

