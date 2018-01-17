Family remembers Dougherty County woman killed by January 22 tornado

One of the five Dougherty County residents killed by the January 22 storms was Pat Gohman.

Gohman left behind a large and loving family, still dealing with her loss.

The 77-year-old was a well-known mother and grandmother, retired from the Marine Base.

She was married to Lee Gohman for 51 years.

They took shelter inside the bathroom in their Holly Drive home, when three trees broke and struck the house.

"The next thing I know there was a loud, loud crash," said Lee Gohman. "And that's when the limb came through the ceiling. Came through the roof and came through the ceiling. And it came right down on Pat."



Pat Gohman died a few days later.

Lee has moved into an apartment and said he is doing well thanks to his family and friends' support.

He said he draws strength from a morning devotional at Saint John and Saint Mark's Church he attends daily.

Their home of 25 years was torn down. The chain gang made a memorial cross in one of the trees for Pat Gohman.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.