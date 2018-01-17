Albany and Dougherty County residents enjoy winter wonderland

Dougherty County Public Works crews sanded bridges in the unincorporated areas of the county. (Source: WALB)

Some kids saw snow for the first time. (Source: WALB)

Kids in Albany spent their snow day playing in the snow. (Source: WALB)

It was a rare sight in South Georgia as snowflakes fell from the sky on Wednesday morning.

The weather was not something many people thought would arrive in Albany and Dougherty County.

"Every time the news came on and said snow, I couldn't believe it would ever happen, but it came through this time," said 11-year-old Kei'shawn Moore.

Around 9 in the morning on Wednesday, snow covered downtown Albany, pecan orchards, and flat land.

You could even see snow on some of the palm trees in the area.

With school cancellations in Dougherty County many kids took to their yards to have some fun.

"We can make snowballs," said 12-year-old Demorrious Goines. "And I like the color of it too."

Goines and Moore played in the yard together along with some of their siblings soon after the snow came down.

"The best part about it is that my little sister had never got to play in the snow and this is my first time playing with them at the same time," said Moore.

His sister was one of many young kids who saw the snow for the first time.

Nine-year-old Jr. Blankenship played with his siblings and neighbors in the snow.

"There was snow everywhere," said Blankenship, after his sister threw a snowball at him.

College students took advantage of the weather too. Albany State University and Albany Technical College canceled classes for the day.

"I was so happy. I felt like a little kid because I don't get to see snow that much," said sophomore at ASU Morgan Butts.

She is from Americus and saw snow years ago. She didn't think Albany would get snow this year.

For most of the morning few cars took to the roads, letting public works crews do their part to prevent ice.

"That's the thing that happens when the snow melts. If the temperature drops, it could turn to ice. But we are hopeful with the sun coming out, it will evaporate and everything will be great," said Chucky Mathis, the assistant director of the Dougherty County Public Works Department.

His crews arrived at midnight to start checking on the roads. Then the sand truck went out and spread sand on all of the bridges in the unincorporated areas of the county.

"You know with the sun coming out, we are grateful it is no worse than it is. But we are also glad we got to see a little snow here in South Georgia," explained Mathis.

