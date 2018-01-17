Chehaw Animals react to Albany snow

Animals at the zoo inside Chehaw woke up to a scene they aren't accustomed to Wednesday morning. (Source: WALB)

If you were able to get out and enjoy the snow, you weren't alone!

Animals at the zoo inside Chehaw woke up to a scene they aren't accustomed to Wednesday morning.

Flamingos, emus and other animals wondered outside and braved the cold. Most of them did not seem too bothered.

I don't think the kangaroos and emus at Chehaw know what is happening. ???? pic.twitter.com/bw3VT11vhz — Andrew Gorton WALB (@AndrewGortonWx) January 17, 2018

All animals had access to heat such as heat lamps in the flamingo exhibit.

Some of the animals, like the meerkats and rhino, aren't made for the cold, so they were moved indoors.

Due to the potential for frostbite, officials at Chehaw made sure their animals that were outside had adequate shelter along with plenty of food and heat.

"When it is thirty-eight degrees and there is no sun and it is wet, a little bit of a breeze can become dangerous," said Director of Animal Care Ben Roberts.

Roberts also states the animals are more active in the cold weather compared to the summer when they would rather stay cool in the shade.

