Man taken into custody after standoff incident in Albany

A man is in the custody of a hospital following a standoff incident in Albany Wednesday morning.

Multiple agencies responded to a home on Chestnut Court just before noon.

According to Albany police, when they arrived on scene a man was holding a gun to his head.

APD said officers told him to drop the gun.

Police said the man did not comply with their commands and he threatened to harm himself and then ran inside.

According to the Albany Police Department, negotiators made contact with the man by phone and convinced him to surrender and he came out without a weapon.

Officers found the gun inside the home.

There were no reports of injuries.

Police said no charges have been filed.

