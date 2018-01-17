GSP: 1 killed in Lowndes Co. wreck

A wreck Tuesday evening in Lowndes County left one person dead.

This is the fifth fatal crash since January 11.

Georgia State Patrol responded to a crash on Loch Laurel Road near Sportsman’s Cove Road just after 7 p.m.

Troopers said a Chevrolet Classic, driven by Guy Carl Gaulke, 60, of Lake Park was traveling south on Loch Laurel Road.

A Cadillac SRX, driven by Lori Ann McGuire, 45, of Saint Augustine, FL was traveling north on Loch Laurel Road.

Both vehicles were negotiating a curve and approaching each other from opposite directions. The Chevrolet crossed into the northbound lane. In an attempt to avoid the collision, McGuire swerved to the east shoulder.

The Chevrolet struck the Cadillac in the driver’s side with the driver’s side of the Chevrolet.

The Chevrolet then began to rotate clockwise and traveled off the west shoulder of the roadway into a ditch.

The vehicle then overturned and struck a tree with the top of the Chevrolet. The Chevrolet separated from the tree and came to a final rest in the west ditch facing north.

Gaulke sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

McGuire and her three passengers did not sustain any injuries in this collision.

The roadway was closed for several hours.

No charges are expected to be filed.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.