Vacant Moultrie buildings to be used in projects

Tuesday, a sign that read 'Under New Ownership, Renovation Coming Soon' was hung at the old Sportsman building, an iconic place in downtown Moultrie that will soon have new life. (Source: WALB)

If you are driving in the downtown Moultrie square you might notice some big signs hanging in some empty storefronts.

Staff with the city of Moultrie placed signs in three vacant buildings that will soon be renovated as part of the downtown improvement plan.

Three years ago, Development authority members in Moultrie discussed a vision for the future of the downtown square.

Now, that vision is becoming a reality.

"I think when you look at things going on downtown you do get excited, and I think we not only need to look short term but we need to look at our community long term," said Amy Johnson, with the Downtown Economic Development.

Renderings show what could be in the place of the Sportsman building, keeping some of the facade of the building, turning the interior into another pocket park.

"The sportsman project will be a domino effect because private property owners adjacent to the sportsman have already said they want to do things to enhance their properties," said Johnson.

The next project that will soon be underway is the Treasure Chest building.

The city has received funds from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to stabilize the building.

"Once that property is stabilized we will try to work with a developer so he can use his own funds and put in loft apartments and other things the downtown area may need," said Johnson.

Last on the list is a building currently under contract. Downtown staff hope to turn it into a welcome center with public restrooms.

"There are things that we need to be doing right now that will improve the quality of life not only for our citizens who are here now but the future generations and those visitors who are coming in," said Johnson.

All three of these projects are funded in part by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and donations to 'Downtown Moultrie Tomorrow' from businesses and residents.

