One dead after wreck in Lowndes County

One person has died after being injured in a wreck Tuesday morning in Lowndes County.

Georgia State Patrol troopers responded to a three-car wreck on State Route 38/US 84 just before 10 a.m.

Troopers said a GMC C5500 truck, pulling a trailer, was driven by Guillermo Cardenas, 27, of Ray City. The vehicle was traveling west on US 84 in the right lane preparing to turn right into a private drive.

A Nissan Altima, driven by Allen Lane, 65, of Naylor, was traveling west on US 84 in the right lane behind the GMC.

As the GMC began to make its turn, the Nissan slowed. A Ford Taurus, driven by Ava Latisha Hardee, 38, of Waycross, was traveling behind the Nissan.

The Ford, which was following the Nissan too closely, struck the Nissan in the rear end with the front end of the Ford. The Nissan then struck the trailer in tow of the GMC.

Both the Nissan and the Ford came to an uncontrolled rest in the westbound lanes of US 84. Lane was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Hardee was also extricated from her vehicle and taken to South Georgia Medical Center for injuries.

Cardenas was uninjured in the collision.

GSP said all three occupants were properly restrained.

Troopers do not suspect alcohol or drugs to be a contributing factor in this collision.

The investigation has been turned over to GSP’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.

Charges are pending upon completion of the investigation.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.