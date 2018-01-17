One dead after wreck in Lowndes County

A wreck Tuesday evening in Lowndes County left one person dead. This is the fifth fatal crash since January 11.More >>
Southwest Georgia is expected to experience winter weather in the early hours of Wednesday morning. In response to that, some schools are closing or delaying start times.More >>
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the potential of up to 1 inch of snow and very low wind chill factors for the 1st part of Wednesday.More >>
One person has died after being injured in a wreck Tuesday morning in Lowndes County.More >>
Albany-Dougherty Emergency Management officials were preparing for the snow that's moving into our area on Tuesday.More >>
