Dougherty Co. EMA officials urge drivers to stay off roads

Albany-Dougherty Emergency Management officials were preparing for the snow that's moving into our area on Tuesday.

But that snow could mean icy conditions for drivers, and they're asking you to stay off the roads.

"Plenty cold enough to cause ice accumulations on the road, and you know definitely requiring anybody who's got to be out there for work to wear some protective gear," said EMA Specialist Jenna Wirtz.

Albany-Dougherty emergency officials have been monitoring the winter weather and wind chill advisory.

From temperatures dipping into the teens, to snow that can accumulate up to half an inch which may be fun to see but dangerous for drivers.

"We encourage people to stay off the roads as much as possible," said Wirtz.

But those who have to leave home should give themselves plenty of time.

"You can't hard brake on ice, people just need to drive with caution," said Wirtz.

For the past few days, emergency officials held briefings with National Weather Service.

Albany Police and Public Works will be out testing the roads once temperatures are below freezing.

"Test the bridges and overpasses for any kind of ice accumulation, any slickness, any difficulty in braking," explained Wirtz.

Then crews will start putting down sand.

"It probably won't be moving completely out of Dougherty County until later in the morning because there's another band that comes up," Wirtz added.

GDOT crews have already started sanding bridges and overpasses.

On Wednesday morning, Public Works will start sanding any roads that need it.

If you are traveling in Dougherty County tomorrow and find icy roads that haven't been treated, you can call 311.

