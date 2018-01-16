Thomasville's Reggie Perry named McDonald's All-American

Reggie Perry was selected among the nation's top high school basketball players as a McDonald's All American.

The Mississippi state signee will be joined by 23 other athletes from across the nation in Phillips Arena March 28th.

Perry is averaging 23.5 points and nearly 13 boards per game for Thomasville in his senior year.

The McDonald's game was started in 1978. Alumni include the likes of Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

